Single Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Two Year Old

A Scott County vehicle accident claimed the life of a child Thursday.

According to a release by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson just after 8:00 pm, a two-year-old boy died at approximately 4:00 pm at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle accident in Scott County.

Patterson says the accident is being investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. The name is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Update 9:40 pm:

A spokesperson with Illinois State Police District 20 told WLDS News late Thursday that the Illinois State Police is leading the investigation of the crash and more details would be provided after more of the investigation is completed.

This is a developing story.