Single Vehicle Accident Injures Missouri Man in Pike County

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 9, 2021 at 2:12pm

One man was injured in a single vehicle accident in Pike County yesterday.

According to Illinois State Police reports, 60-year-old Karl Hillman, of Wentzville, MO

was driving 2016 Freightliner Truck Tractor Trailer Combination at approximately 1:00 pm yesterday.

State Police says Hillman was negotiating a curve on the westbound I-72 to interchange to I-172 northbound. When he lost control on the ice/snow packed roadway. The Tractor Trailer traveled off the roadway on the left side and overturned.

Hillman transported to a local area hospital with injuries. Hillman was issued a citation for Driving too Fast for Conditions.