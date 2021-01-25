Single-Vehicle Accident Totals Car and Fence Near Morgan County Fairgrounds

A single-vehicle accident destroyed a car and a fence on Saturday at the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

Jacksonville Police received a call from a driver at 1:32PM Saturday reporting a black vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed had left the roadway and hit a fence. The caller also reported both occupants of the vehicle to be outside the car walking around.

Upon arrival, police determined that the driver, 21 year old Timothy J. Banks of the 300 block of West State Street, had lost control while speeding, jumped the curb and collided with a fence and a fence post near the intersection of West State Street and Grand Avenue.

Banks and his passenger, 18 year old Matthew O. Banks of the 200 block of Brookside Drive, refused treatment by EMS at the scene and had no injuries to report.

Timothy Banks was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to heavy damage, and the fence and a fence post both required repair.