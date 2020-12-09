Single Vehicle Crash in Hull Sends One Woman to Hospital

Illinois State Police District 20 troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident outside of Hull in Pike County early this morning.

Troopers were called to Illinois Route 106 at 105th Street just west of Hull at 7:20AM. According to a preliminary report released by ISP, a 2006 Toyota driven by 62 year old Paula Lovell of Hull was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 106 when the vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in a drainage ditch.

Lovell was later transported to an area hospital by EMS with undisclosed injuries. ISP has cited Lovell for improper lane usage, improper use of registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. No further information about the crash has been released.