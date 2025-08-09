Single Vehicle Crash Sends One to Hospital in Greene Early Saturday

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 9, 2025 at 11:02am

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Greene County early Saturday.

According to a preliminary report by the Illinois State Police, Troop 8 personnel were called to the vicinity of Route 267 and NE 400th Street at approximately 4:15 am Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Greene County scanner traffic suggested at the time of the call that the vehicle was a truck, and the driver was unable to exit the vehicle because the doors would not open.

State Police officials say, for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The occupant of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

U.S. Route 67 was closed for crash cleanup just before 6:00 am and has since been reopened.

No further details have been provided as of press time. We will bring you more information when it becomes available.