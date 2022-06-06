Single Vehicle Crash Takes Out Power Pole Late Sunday

Jacksonville Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Lafayette late Sunday night.

At approximately 11:30 pm, a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Clista J. Hoots of Chapin was traveling westbound on West Lafayette Street in Jacksonville when it ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

Hoots told police that she was looking at her phone while she was driving when the accident occurred. Hoots was not injured in the accident. She was issued citations at the scene for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, using an electronic communication device while driving, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and having no valid driver’s license.

The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 worth of damages and had to be towed from the scene. Ameren Illinois crews responded to repair the utility pole and downed wires in the roadway.