Single-Vehicle Crash Takes Out Utility Pole, Street Signs in Jacksonville’s West End

Jacksonville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 2:08 this afternoon on Mound Road

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 18 year old Dante M. Richardson of the 800 block of Diamond Street was traveling eastbound on Mound Road when it failed to negotiate the curve where Mound Road turns into Fairview Terrace. The vehicle struck the east curb, following the curb around the curve, before exiting the roadway and striking two street signs, a utility pole, and then a tree prior to coming to rest on its hood in the yard of 115 Fairview Terrace.

Richardson sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by LifeStar Ambulance to Passavant Area Hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene with heavy damage. The street signs and utility pole were both extensively damaged and had to be replaced.

Richardson was cited for driving too fast for conditions and improper usage of an electronic communication device.