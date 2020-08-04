SIU Medicine Seeking Farmers To Fill Out Survey for Farm Family Resource Initiative Program

Farmers and their families have the opportunity to complete a survey aimed to improve a wide range of services that will be available to them from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine’s Farm Family Resource Initiative program in the coming months.

State Senator Andy Manar who chairs the Illinois Senate Appropriations Committee, says he worked with fellow Democrats in the state this year to increase appropriations in the state budget for Illinois farmers services like those being offered through the Farm Family Resource Initiative.

Manar is asking area farmers to fill out the survey to improve the resources that will be available. Once launched, the FFRI hotline will serve as a hub where callers can seek assistance with issues ranging from financial troubles to mental health concerns.

SIU School of Medicine is specifically looking for farmers and members of farm families in Christian, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Morgan, and Sangamon Counties to complete the survey at www.siumed.edu/farm.