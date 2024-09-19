SIUC, John Wood Sign Online Degree Program Agreement

John Wood Community College President Dr. Bryan Renfro (left) signs the Saluki Step Ahead Agreement during a virtual signing ceremony at JWCC’s University Transfer Center on the college’s Quincy campus. Pictured with Renfro is Dr. Shelley Barkley, JWCC Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. On screen are members of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale’s administration, including SIUC Chancellor Austin A. Lane.

By Benjamin Cox on September 19, 2024 at 8:49am

An Illinois Division I university and a West Central Illinois community college have signed a matriculation agreement.

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and John Wood Community College signed an agreement yesterday for the Saluki Step Ahead program for 12 academic programs.

The program enables students who graduate with an associate degree from partnering community colleges to complete their SIU bachelor’s degrees online in accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, early childhood, elementary education, health care management, history, industrial management and applied engineering, information technology, nursing (RN to BSN), psychology and radiologic sciences.

Students in the Saluki Step Ahead program pay the community college rate for their first two years. In the third and fourth years, they receive annual $4,000 scholarships.

This mark’s SIU’s 45th partnership with community colleges in the state.