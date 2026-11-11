Six file for 3 South Jacksonville Trustee seats

By Benjamin Cox on November 11, 2026 at 9:29am

The Village of South Jacksonville will have competitive races for seats on its Board of Trustees in next spring’s Consolidated Election.

Village Office Manager Mindee Olson says six candidates have filed for three available trustee seats, including all three incumbents.

Tom Jordan, Steve Retzer, and Michael Preston are seeking re-election.

Jordan is the longest-serving of the three incumbents, having first been elected to the board in 2019.

Retzer was appointed to the board by Village President Dick Samples in May 2022 following the departure of former trustee Jon Stewart.

Preston was also appointed by Samples in June 2025 after former trustee Tom Luber vacated his seat.

Three challengers have filed to seek seats on the board: Jodith Lewis, Bobbi Petefish, and Tabitha Carden.

Lewis is known for her involvement with the VFW Post 1379 Auxiliary.

Petefish and Carden have been involved in recent efforts to advocate for restrictions on data center development in Morgan County.

Carden has also been a frequent participant in public comment periods during Morgan County Board of Commissioners meetings.

She was among three people removed from the October 13th commission meeting following a dispute over public comments concerning County Board Chairman Mike Wankel’s family’s use of owner-occupied property tax exemptions.

Olson did not indicate whether any candidates had filed for the Village Clerk position.

The Consolidated Election will be held on Tuesday, April 6th, 2027.