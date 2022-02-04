Six ISP Troopers Struck In Last Two Days

Six Illinois State Troopers have been struck along state highways over the last two days as they were responding to the recent winter storm.

Yesterday, at approximately 7:40 a.m., an ISP District 9 Trooper was on the left shoulder of Interstate 72 westbound at mile post 122, near Illiopolis, assisting a stranded motorist who had slid off the roadway due to weather conditions. The squad car was stationary with all of its emergency lights activated. A gray Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, slid on the roadway and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. The driver of the Chevrolet, 29-year-old Anthony L. Newman of Springfield, was uninjured. The Trooper was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. While this crash remains under investigation, a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

Yesterday, at approximately 12:36 p.m., a Trooper working in ISP District 10 was traveling on Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 181, south of Mattoon in the right lane, without emergency lights activated. A black 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by Dalton M. McCarthy, a 20-year-old male of Maryland Heights, Missouri was traveling in the left lane. As McCarthy passed the Trooper’s squad car, McCarthy lost control on the slick pavement and struck the rear of the squad car. Neither McCarthy nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. McCarthy was cited for Following Too Closely.

Yesterday, at approximately 3:22 p.m., a Trooper working in ISP District 9 was on the right shoulder of the ramp from southbound Veterans Parkway to Interstate 72 eastbound, in the southwest corner of Springfield, handling a crash. The fully marked squad car was stationary with its emergency lights activated. A vehicle traveling on the ramp lost control on the ice, struck the rear bumper of the squad car, and pushed the squad into the initial wrecked vehicle. The driver of the offending vehicle was uninjured; however, the Trooper was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. While this crash remains under investigation, a violation of the Move Over Law was a contributing factor.

Today, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an ISP District 10 Trooper was handling a crash on the right shoulder of Interstate 74 eastbound at mile post 188 near Urbana. The squad car was stationary with all of its emergency lights activated. A Truck Tractor Semi- Trailer driven by Leonard A. Smith, a 30-year-old male of Trenton, New Jersey, sideswiped the ISP squad car. Neither Smith nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. Smith was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

Today, at approximately 5:19 a.m., an ISP District 5 Trooper was in the right lane of Interstate 80 westbound at mile post 139 near New Lenox, conducting traffic control for a tow truck. The marked squad car was stationary with all of its lights activated. A red Mazda traveling westbound failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, slid on the roadway and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. Neither the driver of the Mazda nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. The driver of the Mazda was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Improper Lane Usage, and Scott’s Law Violation.

Today, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an ISP District 10 Trooper was traveling westbound on Interstate 74 at mile post 203 near Muncie. A blue Volkswagen Passat traveling westbound struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. Neither the driver of the Volkswagen nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. This crash is still pending further investigation.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly says in a press release today that driving during inclement requires even more obedience to Scott’s Law: “As the officers of the Illinois State Police continue to put their lives on the line, we ask you, the motoring public, to help them out by Slowing Down and Moving Over while they do their jobs.” So far this year, there have been four ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and

two Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.