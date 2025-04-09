Six New Members for Jax Area HOF

The six newest inductees for the Jacksonville Area Hall of Fame include two bankers, a funeral director and a newspaper publisher.

The Hall of Fame committee announced today the names of those to be inducted in early June.

They are Keith Bradbury, Keith’s wife…Maryjane Bradbury, John Buchanan, Mary Fergurson, Ruth Linear and John Power.

Bradbury retired from Franklin Bank in 2017, and his wife, Maryjane has been active in Keith’s brother, Ken’s Bradbury Foundation. Both have served on numerous boards, including Passavant Area Hospital and Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

John Buchanan was also once chairman of the Passavant Area Hospital board, and long time as owner of Buchanan Funeral home and co-owner of Buchanan Cody Memorial Home.

Mary Fergurson has long been involved in the fine arts community in Jacksonville and was one of the co-chairpersons for the District 117 Vision Committee. Her profession was in banking and investments.

Ruth Linear has worked for the Jacksonville school district, and both state schools. She is active in the NAACP and been involved with the underground railroad promotion in Jacksonville.

John Power began as a wire editor with the Jacksonville Journal Courier, and eventually took over the paper as publisher. He has been a mover and shaker in the Morgan County republican party, and active in the preservation of Jacksonville’s history.

Power and Buchanan are being inducted posthumously.

The induction ceremony will be June 4th, and tickets are $25. Tickets will be sold at WLDS-WEAI, as well as at several other ticket locations. They are also being sold by Jacksonville Area Hall of Fame committee members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

