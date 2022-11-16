SJ-R: Auburn Man Was Stopped By Divernon Police Prior to Fatal I-55 Crash

The State Journal Register is reporting a new detail about a fatal car crash that killed a North Carolina woman on I-55 last week.

44 year old Shane Jason Woods, who faces formal charges possibly later this week in Sangamon County Court.

35 year old Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North Carolina was pronounced deceased at the scene last Tuesday when her Mercury Sable collided with Woods’ GMC Sierra that was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes north of mile marker 88 near Toronto Road.

According to the SJ-R, Woods was formally stopped by Divernon Police at the Chatham/East Lake Drive exit prior to the crash for about 25 minutes. Divernon Police have not said what Woods was stopped for before he sped away from the traffic stop. Divernon Police are said to have not pursued Woods’ vehicle. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed to the SJ-R that a Sangamon County deputy was en route to back up the Divernon officer prior to the crash.

Woods remains held at the Sangamon County Jail on $2 million bond. Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on federal charges on January 13th in relation to his role in the January 6th Capitol Riot in which he attacked a Capitol Police officer and members of the media. Woods faces up to 8 years on those charges.

If convicted in Sangamon County for the traffic crash, there’s a probability Woods would serve his federal sentence consecutively to any state sentence.