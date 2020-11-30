Skateland West To Close

COVID-19 has claimed another Jacksonville business. Skateland West, formerly known as the Eight Wheeler Roller Rink, is closing its doors. The roller skating rink had been open in Jacksonville since 1974. Located at 1204 Lincoln Avenue and operated by Megan Anderson and her mother Mindi Shirley-Smith, the roller skating rink’s sister rink in Springfield known as Skateland South will remain in operation.

In a Facebook post last night, management said that 2020 had been too rough to continue operations. Though COVID-19 was not directly mentioned in the post, operations like skating rinks fell under those businesses forced to close due to the pandemic mitigations. The roller skating rink had been closed since November 20th when the state entered Tier 3 mitigations. Management thanked Jacksonville and the surrounding community for their support over the years.