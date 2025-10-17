Skull Found in Sangamon County

By Gary Scott on October 17, 2025 at 6:46am

Sangamon County authorities are trying to tie in a skull found in Springfield with the identity of a missing person.

Authorities say a group of children playing in a dry creek bed in the Lake Pointe Subdivision in Springfield discovered the skull September 20th.

It was found in the 62-hundred block of Winterberry Lane around 1 PM on that date.

Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that it was a human skull, and no other bones were found nearby.

Allmon says the skull was processed by his office, examined by an anthropologist, and then sent on to the Illinois State police for possible DNA extraction.

The investigation is shared between Springfield Police and Allmon’s office.