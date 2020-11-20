Small Engine Plane Crashed In Scott County Thursday Night

One man survived a small-engine plane crash last night in rural Scott County. The Illinois State Police report that a one-unit small airplane piloted by 44 year old Matthew B. Smith of Dallas, Texas crashed into an open farm field east of West Phillips Ferry Road and just north of Interstate 72 near the Twin Eagles Bridge in Scott County at approximately 7:59PM. The 2000 Yellow Van’s RV6A aircraft dug into a recently tilled field on impact causing it to overturn before coming to rest on its top. Smith reported no injuries.

According to ISP District 20 reports, the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident. There is no further information about why the aircraft went down at this time.