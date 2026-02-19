Smedley Sent to Prison

By Gary Scott on February 19, 2026 at 6:44am

A local man was sentenced to prison in Morgan County court yesterday.

42-year-old Tyler Smedley, who is listed as homeless, pleaded guilty to two counts of meth possession.

Smedley was arrested in late March in 2024, and then again one month later. Both arrests involved meth possession.

Smedley was given two concurrent 5 year prison sentences, One count of criminal trespass was dropped.

Smedley has been in custody since his pretrial released was revoked 3 days before Christmas. He was given credit for 87 days served.

Smedley has missed court appearances at least twice in the past year.

He was also ordered to pay $15-hundred restitution, and fined.