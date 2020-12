The Village of Bluffs has found a replacement for their outgoing Chief of Police. The Journal-Courier reports that the village board has hired Bob Smith as the new part-time police chief. Smith will take over for current chief Dorman Deeder after he steps down at the end of the month.

Deeder announced his resignation at the beginning of last month. Deeder had served as chief for the village for the past 3 years. Smith currently serves as a chief deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.