Smith Returns to School in Carrollton

By Gary Scott on April 4, 2025 at 10:09am

Carrollton High School will have a new principal next year.

The Greene County Press reports the name should be familiar to Carrollton residents.

She is Rhonda Smith, who will take over for Leslee Frazier next year. Frazier announced her retirement earlier this year. The Carrollton school board approved the hiring last month.

Smith was the Carrollton Grade School Principal before taking her most recent position with the Franklin School District.

Smith and her husband Luke, are natives of Carrollton.

