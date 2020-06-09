Smoking with Kids in the Car Now Illegal in Illinois

Smoking in a vehicle with a minor present is now against the law in Illinois.

Public Act 101-0468 was passed by the General Assembly last year and took official effect on June 1st.

The measure outlaws smoking in a vehicle with a passenger who is under the age of 18. The law defines smokes as to inhale, exhale, burn or carry a lighted cigarette, cigar, pipe, weed, plant, regulated narcotic or other combustible substance.

Kristina Hamilton with the American Lung Association of Illinois told NPR recently the group sees higher rates of asthma flare ups in children who are exposed to secondhand smoke, and that children who are exposed to smoke have more ear problems as well.

Vaping in vehicles with a minor present however is not covered by the new law, and is still allowed.

The law makes smoking in a vehicle with a child present a petty offense, with a fine of $100.00 for a first offense and up to $250.00 for repeat offenders.

Under the law, police are not allowed to stop or detain a motor vehicle solely for a violation of this code.