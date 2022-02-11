SNAP Program Adds Meijer, Sam’s Club

The Illinois Department of Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced yesterday that they have approved Sam’s Club and Meijer Grocery for SNAP online purchasing.

With these additions, Illinois LINK card users can now purchase groceries online through eleven retail chains across the state. Illinois has about 1.8 million SNAP recipients. The Pritzker Administration has grown the number of available retailers by at least 4 since March 2020.

Illinois SNAP customers who want to shop at Meijer must reside in an area where Instacart is an option. Additionally, Meijer grocery locations are accepting Online EBT through Instacart. Various Sam’s Club locations in Illinois will begin accepting EBT as a form of payment using their “Scan & Go” mobile application beginning this month.

Other grocery retailers interested in becoming part of the program can learn more and apply at the USDA’s website.

