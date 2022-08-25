Snapchat Settlement Coming to IL Residents Over Biometric Privacy Suit

Snap, the parent company to Snapchat, has reached a $35 million settlement with Illinois in a class action suit over the state’s biometric privacy law.

Snapchat users in Illinois who used the app’s lenses and filters between November 17, 2015 and the present may be eligible to receive a cut of the settlement. The Chicago Tribune reports individual payouts are estimated to be between $58 and $117. Although the settlement amount still needs to go through a final approval by the hearing in November.

The deadline to submit a claim is November 5th. Information can be submitted to the website snapillinoisbipasettlement.com. Snapchat has not admitted fault in the settlement. In a released statement, the company says it was out of an abundance of caution and a testament to their commitment of user privacy that they reached the settlement with the State of Illinois.