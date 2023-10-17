Snellgrove Announces 99th District Candidacy

By Benjamin Cox on October 17, 2023 at 8:43am

A Cass County Board member has now entered into the race for the Illinois 99th House seat.

The Journal Courier reports that Eric Snellgrove of Beardstown has announced his intention of seeking the Republican nomination for the General Assembly seat.

The seat is being vacated by current State Representative Randy Frese of Paloma. Frese announced last month he would not seek reelection next year after spending 5 terms in office.

Kyle Moore, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation and a former Quincy mayor, said last month he would also be seeking the Republican nomination for the seat.

Snellgrove won election to District 1 in Cass County in 2022. Snellgrove is a veteran and small business owner in Beardstown.

The 99th District covers portions of Morgan, Brown, Cass, Schuyler, and Adams counties.