Snow Emergency for Jacksonville, South Jacksonville to Start Tuesday Morning

The City of Jacksonville and Village of South Jacksonville have announced, with the upcoming weather event anticipated for this week starting this evening and continuing through Thursday, a Snow Emergency for Jacksonville and South Jacksonville will be declared beginning at 10:00 pm tonight and will last through Thursday, 10:00 pm.

According to an announcement by the Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management, the snow emergency has been declared in order to ensure efficient and safe snow removal operations. Parking on the snow emergency routes is prohibited and motorists face the possibility that their vehicles will be removed and towed elsewhere.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain this afternoon changing to sleet and snow overnight, then more than a foot of snow could fall in the area over Wednesday and Thursday with high temps only reaching the low 20’s.

It is recommended to not park on the streets at all whenever possible. Drivers are reminded to watch for snow removal crews so as to allow them room to do their work. Persons clearing private parking lots and sidewalks are reminded to not plow the snow into the streets.

Stay tuned to WLDS/WEAI as we will bring you the latest updated information on the storm as well as any cancellations or postponements that we receive.

You can also keep up with all the latest information on our website at WLDS.com