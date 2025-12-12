Snow not done

Snow that was expected tomorrow came a little early last night.

About 4 inches of new snow fell overnight, snarling traffic, slowing travel and making it generally difficult for everyone.

Area law enforcement agencies have been kept busy with numerous fender benders, and vehicles off roadway, but nothing reported so far has been serious, or with injuries.

And, the snow isn’t done. The National Weather Service is predicting another 3 to 5 inches will fall tomorrow morning, before tapering off, and stopping tomorrow afternoon.

We have had a couple of school announcements so far in this morning. Jacksonville and Virginia schools are closed today. The Jacksonville High School Christmas concert was cut off a little early last night, and the Jacksonville public library closed early last night. The only announcement we have so far today is that there will be no bread of love meals served today.