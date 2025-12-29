Snow, Snow, Snow

Snowfall is probably far from over this winter for the Jacksonville area. But, Jacksonville has already received more than its fair share.

Let’s take you back to the last day of last month. Jacksonville found itself digging out of a close to 11 inch snowfall from the final two days of the month.

The official measurement was 10-point-8 tenths inches.

The three meteorological winter months for Jacksonville are December, January and February. We usually get about 14 and a third inches in that time period. We are dangerously close to that amount now, with the two snowiest months still ahead of us.

Now, figure in December’s snowfall. The total this month, and we don’t expect any more snow, was 8 point-7 inches.

Right now, we have had 19 and a half inches of snow. Compare that to the 14 and a third inches we normally have for all of winter.

Normal snowfall for December is about 4 inches. And, we have blown well past that.

But, all of that pales in comparison with the snowfall for the winter of 1977-78.

We started in November with 7 inches. Follow that with 9 and a half inches in December, 9 inches in January, 10 inches in February and 18 and a half inches in March. Frosty hung around for a long time that year.

By the way, total that up and you have 54 inches of snow that winter.

The 19 and a half inches we have had so far this year is ahead of that pace, by 3 inches.

Needless to say the 18 and a half inches of snow in March of 1978 was a record for the month.

The long range forecast does call for snow in January, but not nearly the winter wonderland of 77 and 78.