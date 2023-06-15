Sny Island Levee Drainage District Welcomes New Superintendent

The Sny Island Levee Drainage District has a new superintendent for the first time in nearly three decades.

WGEM reports that Hull native Louis Goodwin began his tenure as superintendent starting on June 5th. Goodwin has spent the last several years working at the pump station near Hull in Reach 1. Goodwin told WGEM that he began his time on the levee as a volunteer as a teenager during the Great Flood of 1993 and again in 1995. Goodwin says he’s spent the rest of his time on the levee ever since.

Goodwin took over for long-time superintendent Mike Reed, who retired at the end of May. Reed had been superintendent of the drainage district since 1995.

The Sny Island Levee Drainage District protects more than 100,000 acres of farmland, crucial highways of West Central Illinois, and small towns across parts of Adams, Pike, and Calhoun counties.