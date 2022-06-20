Soap Co. Coffee House Reopens Tuesday With New Ownership, Expanded Menu

A longtime downtown Jacksonville business is reopening under new ownership Tuesday.

The Soap Co Coffee House has been closed for a light remodel over the last week after it was purchased by longtime manager Abbi Kafer.

Soap Co was opened in 2014 by Nicole Riley and relocated to its third downtown home at 207 Sandy Street last year. Kafer says she’s not making any drastic changes, and instead is expanding some of the menu and fixtures.

“We have a few new drink items and sandwiches. We are bringing back salads, and pizza bagels and are extending the counter to have room for more pastries and bread and other baked goods, and we have some fun stuff going on in the lobby.”

Kafer has worked at Soap Co for close to seven years, serving as the manager for nearly five years. She says her taking over as owner has been in the works for about two years.

Soap Co is located just off the square in the former home of the Belle Aire tavern which closed in the late 80s. The building’s owner has begun renovation on the exterior, so soon the coffee house will have a fresh look both inside and out.

The Soap Co Coffee House reopens for business at 7:00 am Tuesday in downtown Jacksonville.