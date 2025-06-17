Sobberi Accused of Burglaries in Pike and Calhoun counties

By Gary Scott on June 17, 2025 at 6:27am

A Macoupin county man is being held in the Pike County Jail in connection with burglaries in Pike and Calhoun counties.

40-year-old Casey Sobberi of Wilsonville is being held for two counts each in Calhoun of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Sobberi also faces single counts of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools in Pike County.

A mini crime spree started in Pleasant Hill last Monday with a glass door shattered at the Jiffi Stop Store in Pleasant Hill, discovered about 4 AM. Pike county deputies say several merchandise items were taken.

Burglaries were also reported the same day in Calhoun County…at Flower’s by Glenda in Kampsville, and Michael Tavern in Michael. Doors were busted open and items, including a cash register were reported stolen.

Pike County sheriff David Greenwood says video tape surveillance were analyzed, and Jersey County authorities evidence in these crimes were recovered at a location in Jersey County.

With the help of Jersey County deputies, and Gillespie police, authorities were able to identify the person driving the alleged vehicle used in the burglaries.

Pike and Calhoun County chief Deputy Zack Orr were able to get a search warrant for a residence in Wilsonville in Macoupin county.

That led to the arrest of Sobberi, who is currently on parole for a burglary conviction.

Orr said good cooperation between the agencies, helped secure the arrest.