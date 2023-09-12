Solar Farm Proposed For Southeast of White Hall

The City of White Hall may soon be benefiting from the construction of a large solar farm.

A 40-megawatt solar farm has been proposed to encompass 280 acres southeast of the city by Azimuth Renewables, a St. Louis, Missouri based company.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, the solar farm is expected to go up along County Road 22 on the south side of the road a few miles passed the White Hall Cemetery.

President of Azimuth Renewables David Bunge presented the plans for the project named “Emerald Solar” at the August White Hall City Council meeting. The 40-megawatt facility is expected to generate wholesale electricity directly into the local grid by interlocking with a nearby Ameren substation.

Bunge says that there should be no issues with local traffic and that the project should be a boon for the city’s tax revenues. Bunge said that the project is expected to include 80 or more temporary jobs, which will generate local revenue at restaurants, stores, and gas stations.

The project is not currently listed on Azimuth’s website. Bunge says that site plans are currently tentative and are being finalized. No further information is currently available on the project.