Solar Field East of Jax Country Club?

The Jacksonville city council approved a new community solar project at their meeting Monday night. The lease of the property will be on the city’s farm ground, just east of the Jacksonville Country Club.

The lease will be with the new Chicago-based company NewCarbon Energy. NewCarbon is the third new venture started by entrepreneur and energy executive, Omar Khayum. Khayum presented the community solar project to the Jacksonville City Council on May 27. NewCarbon will absorb the cost to construct and operate the facility and the energy will then be offered, via a subscription service back into the local grid. The project is expected to take up approximately 60 acres. The project would produce approximately 10 megawatts if completed. The project will be built out in two 30-acre phases.

City Attorney Dan Beard outlined the lease agreement to the city council Monday night.

The lease is for 25 years. The lease agreement would be binding upon any purchase of the project by a different company.

Low-income energy customers will be the targeted demographic for the energy supply subscriptions, as NewCarbon is a certified Illinois Shines program company. Based upon the number of subscriptions to the service, the discounts on power bills will then be calculated. NewCarbon’s Head of Solutions, Justin Gutknecht told the Jacksonville City Council at the May 27 meeting that the goal is to lower the energy supply side of a person’s electric bill by 30-50%.

Head of Feedstocks for NewCarbon Energy Brian Lammers reiterated that commitment to the City Council Monday night.

Lammers says that NewCarbon would also partner with the city’s aggregate provider Homefield Energy to partner on bills.

The project is under approximately a 2-3 year development timeline and will take approximately 18 months to construct, according to Lammers.