Solar-Wind Ordinance for Morgan

By Gary Scott on May 25, 2026 at 2:19pm

The Morgan County board will look an ordinances for solar and wind farms tomorrow morning.

The past two meetings on these issues, plus data centers have drawn big crowds,

The board announced at the last meeting that it would be ready to act on solar and wind ordinances tomorrow.

A third ordinance for data center reviews won’t be ready until October.

The board will also be asked to adopt a multi jurisdictional natural hazards mitigation plan.

The meeting begins at 9 at the Morgan County courthouse.