Some Area Entities Have Outages Due to CrowdStrike Issues

Sangamon County officials are saying they were hit with technical issues as a part of a nationwide outage that hit Microsoft systems overnight.

As part of a global outage announced by CrowdStrike, Sangamon County experienced a system-wide outage affecting multiple departments. County Information System staff worked overnight quickly restoring key public safety departments such as the Sangamon County Jail, Sheriff’s Office, and Court System, according to an announcement released this morning.

Additional departments, including Public Health, County Clerk, Supervisor of Assessments, and Recorder of Deeds Office, have also been restored. According to the announcement, staff members continue to address PCs affected by the outage, but all county departments remain open and operational.

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Mike Wankel says that the commissioners were not made aware of any overnight issues with Morgan County departments, or that the outage affected any county systems.

The Adams County Courthouse is completely closed today due to the nationwide outage, according to WGEM.

The national Social Security Administration that local offices across the country are closed due to the CrowdStrike outage. The SSA’s phone line – 800-772-1213 – remains open as are most online services at https://ow.ly/6RPM50SG86u. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing and use TTY, our TTY line remains open – 800-325-0778. To stay updated on the SSA, check: https://ow.ly/A1Yn50SG86t.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop orders for Delta and United airlines just before noon today. Several thousand flights are delayed or canceled due to the problem. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC in an on-air interview that he could not give a timetable when the disruption would be fixed.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has confirmed that the outage was not a result of a security incident or cyberattack. The issue occurred when a faulty update was deployed to computers running Microsoft Windows.