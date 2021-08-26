Source: Pritzker To Announce Indoor Mask Mandate, Vaccination Rules for Teachers on Thursday

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to implement an executive order on Thursday mandating masks indoors for everyone 2 years old and above and vaccination requirements for teachers at a press conference.

Sources told NBC 5 in Chicago that Pritzker is expected to make the announcement in a press conference Thursday afternoon. Residents will be required to wear facial coverings in all indoor settings, regardless of COVID vaccination status.

In addition, Pritzker will announce a new mandate requiring teachers in kindergarten through college to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or to submit to weekly COVID testing through an enhanced protocols program.

As of Wednesday, all of the state’s 102 counties are experiencing high transmission levels of the virus according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. This also comes after reports of the number of ICU beds dwindling in the state’s hospitals.