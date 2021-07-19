South African Man Perishes in Western Sangamon Crash

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who died in a car crash in Western Sangamon County on Saturday.

38 year old Hendrik Willemse of the Republic of South Africa was the lone occupant of the vehicle that crashed on Watts Road, south of Pleasant Plains, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed today determined that Willemse died from multiple blunt force injuries from the crash. The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s office, pending additional studies.