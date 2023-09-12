South Church Residential Fire Deemed Suspicious; Isolated To Single Room

The Jacksonville Fire Department was able to keep another vacant property from burning to the ground yesterday morning.

Jacksonville Fire received an initial call of a residential fire at 325 South Church Street just before 5AM yesterday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a window on the north side first floor of the two-story structure. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down from the window and then forced entry into the front door of the home.

No one was found inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters said that the fire appeared to originate from a near fireplace on the first floor.

No utilities were hooked up to the structure. The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Damages were estimated to be approximately $5,000 and were confined to the room of origin, according to a report from the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Firefighters cleared the scene just after 5:30 yesterday morning.