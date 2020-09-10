South County Golfers Sweep Medalist Honors At MSM Tourney; Brown County & Pittsfield Split Rolling Greens Meet

By Benjamin Cox on September 10, 2020 at 9:30am

South County golfers swept the medalist honors in both the boys and girls MSM Tournament at Edgewood Golf Course yesterday.

Dain Ritchie won medalist honors on the boys side with a 2-over-par 73 to lead the Vipers to a second place team finish. Tanner Frye finished 16 shots off of the top spot with a 5th place finish with an 89.

The Viper ladies finished top in the team competition on the girls side, with Callie Hughes shooting a 103. Emma Points was 13 strokes behind Hughes with a 116 to take 4th place.

At Rolling Greens it was Brown County’s Allison Prather taking medalist honors for the girls in a triangular with Brown County, Pittsfield, and Mendon Unity. Brown County took the girls side, one shot ahead of Pittsfield to win the meet. Barry-Western also competed individually, but did not have enough players for team scores.

The boys side wasn’t as close. Pittsfield took the boys’ meet with a 7 stroke lead over Brown County. Cade Tomhave of Pittsfield shot a 41 for medalist honors, three strokes ahead of Brown County’s Sam Carr and Barry-Western’s Rilee West who finished tied for second with 44.