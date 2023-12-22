South Diamond Apartment Fire Stifled Quickly

A small fire could have turned into a major problem yesterday afternoon at an apartment complex on South Diamond Street in Jacksonville.

A reported fire alarm came in shortly after 1:15PM to the apartment complex located at 804 South Diamond Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from a small appliance in the apartment spreading to and up an interior wall.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within minutes and contain smoke and fire damage to a single room. Smoke was able to be ventilated with a large fan, according to a Journal Courier report. No injuries were reported.

Officials wish to remind the public to unplug small appliances, heaters, and lights before you leave home, and be sure all candles are put out as well.

No further information on the incident is currently available.