South Jacksonville Announces Curbside Pick Up of Downed Limbs

The Village of South Jacksonville has announced they will be assisting residents in the village with storm related brush removal.

The Jacksonville area received nearly a quarter inch of ice in some areas during the ice storm that left tree branches down around the area Friday. Village of South Jacksonville Public Works Superintendent John Green says crews will be picking up limbs that were brought down in the wake of the storm.

Green says all storm damage brush must be at the curbside, village crews will not go into yards to remove the brush. Green says the pick up will run today, Monday January 4th, through Monday the 18th, giving residents of the village time to get limbs to curb.

Green emphasizes that the pick up efforts are strictly for tree and brush remnants brought down by the storm only, and the limbs must be placed curbside to be picked up.