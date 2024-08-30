South Jacksonville Asking Some Residents to Clear Curbsides for Oil and Chip Work

Some residents in the area will need to watch when and where they park their cars next week.

The Village of South Jacksonville announced today that the Public Works Department will begin oil and chip work on a number of village streets.

Weather permitting, oil and chip work will be completed on Tuesday, September 3rd, and Wednesday, September 4th on ten different streets in the area including portions of Pennsylvania, Greenwood, South Church, and more.

Residents are asked not to park on the street on either day. Any vehicle found parked on a street at the time work is to begin will be towed according to village officials.

The streets being worked on include:

Pennsylvania Ave from South Main to Church St.

S. Church from Michigan to Greenwood

Village Lane from Michigan to Greenwood

West Street from Greenwood to Michigan

Havendale Dr.

Havendale Ct.

Michigan from Diamond to Village Lane

Southville Dr. from Diamond to Church St.

Pendik St. from Diamond to Church

West Greenwood South West to S. Main