South Jacksonville Board Mtg Tonight

By Gary Scott on January 22, 2026 at 5:28am

The South Jacksonville village board will hold a special meeting tonight to act on four items, including an animal control program with the county.

The village board had questioned the county’s service with the old agreement, and the lack of emergency service. The village board dropped the agreement as a result.

But, president Dick Samples indicated last week that trustees were having second thoughts. Trustees will be asked to approve an agreement that establishes a combined animal control program between the county and village.

The board will consider issuing revenue bonds for the lead line replacement program for the village. Village officials say no one is sure how expensive this will be.

The board will approve bid specs for a new weather warning siren, and consider adding a video gaming license.

Following the special meeting at 6:30, the board will talk about a new energy contract for the village, the proposal for a fire district, insurance claims for sewer damage, and the next steps for repairs to the water tower.

Both meetings will be held at village hall.