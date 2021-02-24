South Jacksonville Committee of the Whole to Meet Wednesday

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will meet in Committee of the Whole this evening.

The Board of Trustees will continue discussing possible renovations to Dewy Park. The Finance Committee will discuss the Electric Aggregation renewal.

Under Public Protection, the Board will consider an Assistant to Firefighters grant, new hires for the police department, the appointment of Jay Cook as Chaplain, and the proposed emergency alert notification system.

Updates to the golf cart ordinance and surplus property will also be discussed. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 this evening at the South Jacksonville Village Hall on Dewy Drive.

Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can do so by dialing 312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 993 584 5163 and Passcode: 62650.

No action is expected to be taken at this meeting.