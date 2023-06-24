South Jacksonville Dollar General Closed Temporarily for HVAC Repairs

By Benjamin Cox on June 24, 2023 at 4:48pm

The South Jacksonville Dollar General is temporarily closed.

The Journal Courier reports that the Dollar General at 1417 South Main Street stopped operations on Tuesday due to a malfunctioning air conditioner system, according to a representative of the company.

The representative told the Journal Courier that a solution to the situation wouldn’t be available until Saturday, July 1st.

Dollar General’s other locations at 235 West Walnut and 1807 West Morton Avenue remain in regular operation.

The company is also looking to open another location on East Morton Avenue in their “fresh market” layout sometime later this year.