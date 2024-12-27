South Jacksonville Fire Department Contain Small Fire On South West Street

The South Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Christmas Day that resulted in significant smoke damage.

At approximately 11:30am on Wednesday, the South Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence at 1457 South West Street. The fire department was called to the

scene after neighbors reported observing smoke coming from the back of the house. Nobody was present at the residence at the time of the fire. The home suffered a large amount of smoke damage, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has been linked to a stove that was left on and unattended. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was assisted by the Jacksonville Fire Department, with Echo Ambulance on stand by.