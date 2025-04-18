South Jacksonville Garden Plots Ready To Go

Village of South Jacksonville officials are seeing more engagement this year with the community garden plots.

The plots are located south of the police department on Sequoia Drive. Village Police Chief Eric Hansell says the plots will be ready to go for planting soon, with tilling starting in the next 3-4 days depending upon the weather. Two plots have already been taken by outside agencies in the community. Hansell says a large sweet corn plot has also been marked off. “Pretty much anytime the weather is good, we are ready for people to start planting,” Hansell says, “Then, eventually they can some and start harvesting and consuming some of the food.”

Parties interested in speaking up for a plot can call 217-245-9222 and speak with Chief Hansell or Sheryl Dossett.

Hansell says you do not have to be from the village or have a plot to come harvest food when it’s ready, but Hansell asks that you be respectful and allow everyone to have a little bit of what is grown.

The original idea of the plots was to help meet some of the community’s food insecurity needs while also helping those who may not have enough room to raise a garden on their property to have one.

