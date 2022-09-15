South Jacksonville Home Damaged by Fire Wednesday

South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to a call of a structure fire on West Greenwood just after 2 pm Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke was showing from the home as crews arrived on scene. South Jacksonville Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr. said no one was home at the time and a neighbor called after seeing the smoke.

“We were dispatched to a structure fire here at 204 West Greenwood. When we arrived we had heavy smoke inside the residence. We pulled an attack line to enter the residence and also did a primary search and all occupants were out. It took a few minutes to find the fire. We ended up locating it in the basement of the residence and we got it knocked out. There is extensive smoke damage throughout the house and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is on the way to do some investigation right now.”

Evans says it’s too early to tell what may have caused the fire or estimate how much in damages were sustained. He says extensive damage was done by smoke and fire to the basement area, especially to the floor joists of the home.

Evans says no pets were in the house at the time either, however, two dogs were in the backyard. He says they were able to be moved into some vehicles nearby away from the house and safe from the fire.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 4:25 pm.