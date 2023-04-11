South Jacksonville in Search of Two Trustees Following Consolidated Election

The Village of South Jacksonville is looking to fill some seats on the Board of Trustees, even though the Consolidated Election was just held on Tuesday of last week.

During the regular meeting of the board Thursday night, Village President Dick Samples brought to the attention of the members present and gathered public, that two seats still need to be filled.

The three incumbent trustees who filed for reelection each retained their seats in Tuesday’s election, with appointed trustee Tom Luber elected to serve an unexpired 2-year term, and both Tom Jordan and appointed trustee Steve Retzer each elected to new four-year terms.

Retzer and Luber were appointed in April of last year following the resignations of trustees John Stewart and Stacy Pinkerton the month before. Two additional seats were up for election during the last cycle but were not filed for by potential candidates.

In all, every trustee seat but one was up for election this year due to past turnover on the board since the general election in April of 2021.

Samples says the two seats are being vacated by current members Jackie Bridget and Todd Warrick due to personal reasons, so the search for new members of the board is once again a top priority in the Village.

“We are definitely looking for two Trustees. I would like to have a female trustee to replace the one we did lose, and we didn’t lose her because we wanted her gone, we lost her because she got married and moved. The other trustee is Todd Warrick and, I think he’s had enough. Just kinda fed up with dealing with government. But he’s done a great job, absolutely done great.”

Warrick resigned from the board in May 2021 and was later appointed by Samples at the same time Luber and Retzer were appointed last year.

Samples says anyone interested in serving in one of the open trustee positions can contact him, or any one of the current members of the board for more information, and are also invited to attend the next meeting to introduce themselves and get a feel for the responsibilities of the office.

Samples can be reached at the village hall by calling 217-245-4803. The next meeting of the Board of Trustees will be in Committee of the Whole at 6:30 pm on Thursday, April 20th.