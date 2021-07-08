South Jacksonville Looking for Little Miss/Little Mister Pageant Entrants

The Village of South Jacksonville is looking for Little Miss and Little Mister candidates for their Freedom Fest Celebration on September 10th.

Candidates for the pageant must be 5 years old by September 10th or no older than 7 years old by September 10th.

Pageant runners are also seeking information about past winners. The last pageant was held in 2018.

Entry forms are available at the South Jacksonville Water Department or via email at clerk@southjacksonville-il.gov.

The first 10 entrants will be taken. If you have any questions, contact South Jacksonville Village Clerk Amy Scoggins at clerk@southjacksonville-il.gov or Stacey Mackey at Ajmsrm2005@yahoo.com. The deadline for entry is July 20th.