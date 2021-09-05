South Jacksonville Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found Early Sunday

An early morning incident resulted in the death of a Jacksonville woman.

According to a press release from the South Jacksonville Police Department, the West Central Dispatch Center received a 911 call at approximately 3:23 am Sunday morning.

The caller reported a woman had been found unconscious and not breathing on the grounds of the Prairieland Heritage Museum near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Tendick Street. The caller reported that citizens who were on the scene when the woman was found had begun performing CPR.

Multiple agencies responded to the call, including members of the South Jacksonville Police Department, Jacksonville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, South Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Lifestar Ambulance.

Shortly after the arrival of those agencies, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office was contacted. It was determined the victim, a 58-year-old female resident of Jacksonville, was deceased. South Jacksonville Police requested assistance from Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and they responded to the location.

During the subsequent investigation, South Jacksonville Police arrested 48-year-old Michael O. Bailey of South Jacksonville. Bailey was taken into custody on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failing to report it; concealment of a homicidal death; aggravated reckless driving; and, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bailey is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility, awaiting an appearance before a Judge. South Jacksonville Chief of Police Eric Hansell said in the release that currently, Bailey is the only suspect in the investigation of the woman’s death.

Hansell says the investigation is a joint effort between the South Jacksonville Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

He says due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, additional details are not available at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. More information may be released at a later date.