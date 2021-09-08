South Jacksonville Man Charged with Reckless Homicide

A South Jacksonville man arrested during an investigation into the death of a Jacksonville woman over the weekend made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

48-year-old Michael O. Bailey was arraigned in Morgan County Court yesterday morning on a three-count charge of failure to report an accident with injuries, a Class 2 Felony, and Class 3 Felony charges of reckless homicide involving an ATV, and concealment of a homicidal death.

Bailey was arrested after 58-year-old Edwina Teubener of Jacksonville was found unconscious and not breathing on the grounds of the Prairieland Heritage Museum near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Tendick Street at approximately 3:30 Sunday Morning.

The caller reported that citizens who were on the scene when the woman was found had begun performing CPR. A short time later Teubener was pronounced deceased by the Morgan County Coroner. Details surrounding the incident have not been released by police who say the investigation is ongoing.

Bond for Bailey was set at $75,000 with 10% to apply. He is due back in Morgan County Court for a preliminary hearing on September 21st.